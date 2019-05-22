Rescue Squad Week Began May 19th

By W. Clay Crook-

The state Rescue Squad week is May 19-25th, 2019, with Governor Bill Lee signing a proclamation honoring the service of the 95 squads in the State of Tennessee. The Henderson County Rescue Squad was founded September 6, 1968, and remains a 100% volunteer organization, with 35 active members who receive no pay for the services they provide to the residents of Lexington and Henderson County.

The local squad covers one of the largest stretches of I-40 in the state of Tennessee, covering 28 miles from mile marker 94 and ending at mile marker 122. They also provide water rescue for seven lakes, and mutual aid to Lexington Fire Department inside city limits when requested, and average 250 calls per year. With being an all-volunteer non-profit organization, operating costs can run…

