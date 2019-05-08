National Day of Prayer Held on Court Square

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A National Day of Prayer was established under President Harry S Truman in 1952 and was set for the 1st Thursday in May in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan, said Rev. Clint Sanders during the opening remarks Thursday, May 2nd, on the Courthouse Square. Opening ceremonies were conducted by American Legion Post #77- Lexington Honor Guard, and a musical presentation by the Mother’s Day Out Children’s Choir from First Baptist Church.

Veteran’s Services Officer Jimmy White led the Pledge of Allegiance; Rev. Ryan Keaton, Associate Pastor and Student Minister at First Baptist Church led the prayer for government leadership; Rev. Miles Roberts, of Shepherd’s House, led the prayer for educators, board members, and school officials; and Rev. Donna Barber, of the Good News Worship Center, led the prayer for the military and first responders. Rev. Rodney Campbell, of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, was the special guest speaker for the event, saying that…

For complete coverage, see the May 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

