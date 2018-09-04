Obituaries For September 5, 2018 Edition
Johnny F. Burress, 85
James Ralph Coffman, 76
Kimberlain Gillman, 72
Lorene Flowers Kelley, 81
Antoinette Marie Loncki, 69
Lee Majure, 88
John Henry Miller, 88
Danny Gene Taylor, 61
For complete obituaries, see the September 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.
