Article by Clay Crook-

Lauren Schraw, a third grade teacher at Caywood Elementary, shared some wonderful back to school photos with The Progress. Their back to school theme this year was “Rock-n-Roll”. CES is ready to ROCK this year! Students were greeted by their principals, teachers and staff as they walked in on their first day, Friday, August 3rd.

