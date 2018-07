Obituaries For July 11, 2018 Edition

Betty Jean Ashmore, 63

Katelynn Campbell, 19

Charles Davidson, 86

Charneal Fronabarger, 81

Faye Hodges, 69

Judy Dianne Jones, 65

Edna “Nanny” Moore, 86

Moetta Evans Nuckolls, 98

Glenda Ann Powers, 67

For complete obituaries, see the July 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!