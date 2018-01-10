Record Year for Fire Prevention in Henderson Co.

Henderson County Fire Chief, Lynn Murphy, shared the annual fire report for 2017, with several elements making it a record year for fire prevention in Henderson County. Murphy said, “A new record was set this year by having only eighteen reported residential fires. This is the lowest number since the department was organized in 1978.” Much of this has been due to the department’s campaign in installing the free smoke detectors. Although there was one fire related death in the Reagan Community, the year had two confirmed lives saved “as a result of the department’s participation in the state-wide Get Alarmed program.” Henderson County is still a state-wide leader in smoke alarm installation. In fact, the State Fire Marshal’s Office asked Henderson County to host a visit from the Community Risk Reduction Section of South Carolina. Saving lives and prevention is the goal of the department, but from a fiscal standpoint, Chief Murphy said…

For complete story, see the January 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

