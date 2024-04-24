Lexington Tigers Baseball Team Have a Dominant Week

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers baseball team played three games last week and two games over the weekend. The Tigers took on North Side twice and Adamsville. Lexington also faced Union City and Hardin County over the weekend where they won both of those games. Lexington collected five wins total last week.

Lexington hosted Jackson North Side on Monday, April 1st. for the first game. The Tigers would…

For complete coverage, see the April 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!