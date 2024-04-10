Lady Tigers Softball Takes Five Wins Last Week

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball team played three games last week plus three tournament games last Saturday. The Lady Tigers took on McNairy, Chester County, and Jackson Southside Lexington collected three wins. Then, Lexington hosted a tournament last Saturday and faced-off with Crockett County, Adamsville, and Brighton.

The Lady Tigers traveled to face-off with McNairy Central on Monday, April 1st. The Lady Tigers would…

For complete coverage, see the April 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!