Article by Steve Corlew-

Friday’s gift of a car to Katrina Newlin brought a big smile to her face and tears of joy, as it gave a single mother the transportation she needs to provide for her family.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee awarded her a car through the Wheels to Work Initiative. Co-workers, friends, and family were…

For complete coverage, see the April 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!