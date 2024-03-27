Scotts Hill Lion Baseball Team on a Losing Streak

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball team played three games last week. The Lions took on their in-county rival Lexington Tigers two times and faced-off with the Summit Spartans as well. Scotts Hill did not grab a win in any of the three games.

The Lions traveled to Lexington on Monday, March 18th to take on the Tigers. The Lions would ultimately…

For complete coverage, see the March 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

