Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Go 1-2 to Start Season

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lions baseball team played their first three games of the season. The Lions played three away games. The Lions collected one win in the first three games.

In the first game, SHHS traveled to face-off with Chester County. The game took place last Monday, March 11th. The Lions fell short in the 4-5 loss over the Eagles.

The Scotts Hill Lions collected…

For complete coverage, see the March 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!