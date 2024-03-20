Obituaries for March 20, 2024 By Editor | March 20, 2024 | 0 Larry S. Adkins, 66 Phillip Ralph Avrett, 84 Linda Hays, 77 Elizabeth Ann Russell, 77 For complete obituaries, see the March 20th edition of The Lexington Progress. Subscribe Today! Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituaries for March 12, 2024 March 13, 2024 | No Comments » Obituaries for March 6, 2024 March 6, 2024 | No Comments » Obituaries for February 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 | No Comments » Obituaries for February 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 | No Comments » Obituaries for February 14, 2024 February 13, 2024 | No Comments »