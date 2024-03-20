LHS Volleyball Has Been Netting Results for Almost 40 Years

Coach Lynn Brown looks at the many awards and accomplishments he has won over the years.

PHOTO BY STEVE CORLEW/The Lexington ProgressArticle by Steve Corlew-

It is hard to imagine today, but nearly 40 years ago, female high school students had very few opportunities to play organized sports, that is until Coach Lynn Brown organized the first Lady Tigers volleyball team.

Coach Brown went to the Lexington High School principal looking to…

For the complete article, see the March 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!