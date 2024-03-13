Scotts Hill Plans Meeting with County Chamber

Article by Steve Corlew-

Scotts Hill Mayor Woody Capley plans to meet with the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce to discuss how the chamber can help promote his community.

Capley reported the to Scotts Hill Board that a meeting has been set for Thursday, March 14th, at 9:00 a.m. at city hall.

The town of Scotts Hill is planning a concert, May 18th, at the city park to…

For complete coverage, see the March 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

