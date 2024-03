Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission will take up a Tax Incentive Financing (TIF) plan for the Thomas Meadows Development on March 19th during a rescheduled regular session.

Mayor Robbie McCready notified members of the commission on Thursday, February 29th, the regular commission meeting would be…

For complete coverage, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

