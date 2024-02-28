Mayor “Optimistic” About Future State of the County

Article by Steve Corlew-

Controlled growth, taxes, roads, education, and tourism were some of the many topics Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready touched on during his “State of the County” address at the Lexington Rotary Club on Tuesday, February 20th.

“I am very optimistic about this next year,” McCready stated after reviewing many ongoing projects and future plans for the county. The mayor wants to focus heavily on tourism during the next year.

“Why do we like tourism?” McCready asked. “Tax dollars!”

The mayor observed that..

For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

