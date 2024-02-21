 Skip to content

MLK “Dream” Remembered and Embraced

The MLK Day celebration was held Monday, February 19th, at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center. The original celebration had to be cancelled in January due to weather.
PHOTO BY STEVE CORLEW/The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

The words “I Have A Dream,” echoed through the old Montgomery High School auditorium on Monday, Feb. 19th as the community gathered to remember Martin Luther King, Jr.

The celebration had been postponed from the original January 15th date due to weather.

Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech was read by Rev. Rodney Campbell.

