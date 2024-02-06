 Skip to content

Obituaries for February 7, 2024

Jody Lynn Bonee, 56

Carl “Buddy” Dunivan, 86

William Richard Grimes, Sr., 75

Max Ray Lindsey, 74

Edward Ray “Dink” Little, 87

For complete obituaries, see the February 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

