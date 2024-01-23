Farmers Get Ready for Spring Planting

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen discussed a water rate ordinance and rate study during the January board meeting.

In other business the board approved the second reading of a budget amendment to increase the vehicle line item for the solid waste department by $40,000. During a special called meeting earlier this month the aldermen agreed to purchase a new side-arm garbage truck in place of purchasing a…

For complete coverage, see the January 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!