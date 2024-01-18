Lexington Police Investigate Shooting at Walmart

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Police Department is continuing an investigation into a shooting that occurred at Walmart on West Church Street on Saturday, January 13th.

“Our officers were dispatched to Walmart where a shooting had occurred and a man had been shot multiple times,” Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said. LPD was dispatched at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Officers located the victim near the grocery side pickup area outside the store.

Chief Middleton declined…

For complete coverage, see the January 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!