| logout
Scotts Hill Lions Grab Two Wins
Article by Jordan Morris-
The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team played a total of two games over the holiday break. The Lady Lions faced-off with McNairy Central and their in-county rival Lexington Tigers. The Lions grabbed two wins. The Lions now have six wins and six losses.
On December 29th, the Lions faced-off with McNairy Central. In the first quarter, Scotts Hill started with…
For complete coverage, see the January 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!