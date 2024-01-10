 Skip to content

Scotts Hill Lions Grab Two Wins

| |

Scotts Hill High School Lions Basketball
Photo by Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team played a total of two games over the holiday break. The Lady Lions faced-off with McNairy Central and their in-county rival Lexington Tigers. The Lions grabbed two wins. The Lions now have six wins and six losses.

On December 29th, the Lions faced-off with McNairy Central. In the first quarter, Scotts Hill started with…

For complete coverage, see the January 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment