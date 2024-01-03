Lexington Tigers Play in Classic over the Holiday Weekend

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team traveled to Hardin County to play two games on December 21st and 22nd. The Tigers took on Adamsville and Frank Hughes High School. The Tigers defeated Adamsville but were bested by Frank Hughes.

On December 21st, the Tigers faced off with Adamsville. In the first quarter, Lexington scored…

For the complete article, see the January 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

