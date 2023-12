Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department wants to help people make it home safe during the New Year’s Eve holidays.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, they will offer free rides starting at 6:00 p.m. New Years Eve and it will continue until everyone is home safe.

“We want to make it the best way to start a New Year. It is one small thing we can do,” Sheriff Duke said.

Subscribe Today!