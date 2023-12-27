Lexington Tigers Fall Short to Rival Panthers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team played one final game before the Christmas break. The Tigers took on their rival Riverside Panthers. The Tigers came up short against the Panthers, and their record dropped to 3-5 on the season.

Last Tuesday, December 19th, the Tigers faced off with the Riverside. In the first quarter, Lexington scored…

For complete coverage, see the December 27th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!