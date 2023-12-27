 Skip to content

Grants help Improve Scotts Hill’s Community Life

Scotts Hill Fire Department planning director David Austin and Lt. Steven Gettings show the new self-contained breathing apparatus recently received through a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The grant was just one of several grants received recently by the city.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Town of Scotts Hill has received several grants this year ranging from sidewalks, water improvements, arts, and fire equipment.

A variety of sources are helping fund improvements in Scotts Hill.

The grants received this year include a $509,578 grant for telemetry of the town’s water system; a $1,133,982.32 Tennessee Department of Transportation Multimodal grant for sidewalks; a $33,280 grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation for self-contained…

