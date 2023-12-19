Stitched With Love, Quilts Provide Comfort to Veterans

Article by Steve Corlew-

They are stitched by hand, with love, to provide warmth and comfort to veterans.

The Veteran’s Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads members found themselves wrapped in handmade quilts that were recently gifted to the group in appreciation of their service to our country.

Deborah Montague, Quilt of Valor Volunteer from the Cross and Crown Quilting Bees in Jackson, Tennessee made the presentation on Thursday, December 14th. Each quilt presented was unique and hand sewn.

As Montague presented each…

For complete coverage, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

