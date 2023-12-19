 Skip to content

Stitched With Love, Quilts Provide Comfort to Veterans

| |

Members of the Veterans Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads pictured are, front from left, Rocky Williams (acting Secretary), Frank Lewis, Gwendolyn Hayes, Frankie Harris (lifetime member), Sherman Boyd, and Don Johnson. Back row from left, Sam Timberlake, John “Jr.” Pearson, Harry Ecoff, Art Hemby (Vice President), Spurgeon Smith (Chaplain), Buddy Collins, Bill Tate (Treasurer), and Keith Hair. Members not present were Charles C. Corliss, John Cook, Ronald Goff, John Inman, Keith Ivy, Jimmy McGill, Winifred Glenn Redman, and James Weaver.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

They are stitched by hand, with love, to provide warmth and comfort to veterans.

The Veteran’s Honor Guard of Parkers Crossroads members found themselves wrapped in handmade quilts that were recently gifted to the group in appreciation of their service to our country.

Deborah Montague, Quilt of Valor Volunteer from the Cross and Crown Quilting Bees in Jackson, Tennessee made the presentation on Thursday, December 14th. Each quilt presented was unique and hand sewn.

As Montague presented each…

For complete coverage, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment