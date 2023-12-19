 Skip to content

Lady Tigers Add a Win and a Loss to Their Record

| |

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball
Photo by Phil Blakley / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team played two games last week. The Lady Tigers took on Liberty Tech and Bolivar Central. The Lady Tigers grabbed a win over both the teams. Lexington’s record is now six wins and two losses for the season.

Last Tuesday, December 12th, the Lady Tigers faced off with Liberty Tech. In the first quarter, Lexington was able to score…

For complete coverage, see the December 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment