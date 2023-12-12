Two Lexington Men Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

Two Lexington men were among 21 people indicted on federal charges for involvement in an organized drug trafficking scheme, according to recently unsealed indictments.

U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the unsealing of the indictments on Tuesday, December 12th.

Joshua Fields, 28, of Lexington was one of 15 defendants who were indicted on February 13, 2023, by a federal grand jury on conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was also indicted on possession of firearms in connection with the drug trafficking charges.

Michael Douglas, 31, of Lexington was one of six defendants with similar drug trafficking and firearms offenses indicted on August 14, 2023, according to authorities.

The charges are the culmination of a yearlong investigation by FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Lexington Police Department, Selmer Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, and the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the investigation.

“Western Tennessee will not be a haven for traffickers, organized criminal enterprises, and others who would bring illegal drugs and firearms into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Ritz. “We plan to use every tool at our disposal – including our close partnerships with local law enforcement – to root out traffickers and restore safety. I commend the investigative efforts of our law enforcement partners in brining this important and impactful case.”

“This collaborative effort reflects the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguard our communities from the adverse effects of drug trafficking,” said Bolivar Police Department Chief Mike Jones. “We stand united in our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents of Bolivar and West Tennessee.”

Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said the investigation was a good example of regional cooperation between local state and federal law enforcement.

“It was good, solid investigative work,” Chief Middleton stated.

“Fentanyl is a major priority for law enforcement across the country,” said Selmer Police Department Chief Kim Holley. “We are thankful to have a partnership with our federal counterparts who help stop these dangerous drugs from getting into our community and hold those accountable who are responsible for distributing these dangerous drugs.”

According to court documents, between June 2021 and February 2023, the defendants are alleged to have worked together and with others to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana throughout several counties. During the investigation, agents seized 16 firearms, $17,000 in cash, approximately 16,000 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately four pounds of marijuana.

The charges announced on December 12th span two criminal indictments. On February 13, 2023, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 15 defendants with conspiracy to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl and conspiracy to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Indicted along with Fields were:

Caricus Hendrix, 37, of Bolivar

Shannon Wilder, 26, of Jackson

Eula Evette Morris, 55, of Bolivar

Jarrett Wilson, 26, of Henderson

Joshua Fields, 28, of Lexington

Sheneka Waller, 36, of Bolivar

Myreon Woods, 40, of Bolivar

Montrez Brown, 27, of Bolivar

Carmaine Beauregard, 30, of Jackson

Cordarvin McNeal, 34, of Bolivar

Antonio Parham, Jr., 27, of Whiteville,

Danielle Boyd, 35, of Bolivar

Jaylen Sain, 27, of Bolivar

Shumarcus Cross, 39, of Bolivar

Cameron Mickens, 25, of Henderson

That same indictment charges Jarret Wilson and Cordarvin McNeal with possession of firearms in connection with drug trafficking charges.

On August 14, 2023, a federal grand jury returned another indictment charging six additional defendants with similar drug trafficking and firearms offenses:

Alfredia Atkins, 52, of Bolivar

Tavaras Atkins, 45, of Bethel Springs

Shalonda Bills, 35, of Bolivar

Correy Brown, 42, of Bolivar

Curtis “CJ” Brown, 32 of Selmer

Michael Douglas, 31, of Lexington.

If convicted, the defendants charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana face up to 5 years imprisonment. The defendants charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years imprisonment up to life. Cordarvin McNeal, the defendant charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, faces a sentence of 5 years to life imprisonment. Joshua Fields faces a penalty of 25 years to life in prison because of enhanced sentencing for distribution of fentanyl.

This investigation was conducted as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organization that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. Each charged defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Assistant United State Attorney Christie Hopper is prosecuting this case on the government’s behalf.