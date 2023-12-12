SH Lady Lions Pick Up Two Wins and a Loss

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team played a total of three games last week. The Lady Lions went head-to-head with Frank Hughes, McNairy Central, and their in-county rival Lexington Lady Tigers. The Lady Lions managed to secure two wins over Frank Hughes and McNairy, but they took a loss over the Lady Tigers. Scotts Hill’s record is now four wins and three losses for the season.

Game one was on Monday, December 4th, against Frank Hughes High School. In the first quarter, Scotts Hill posted…

For complete coverage, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!