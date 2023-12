Article by Steve Corlew-

A Henderson County fireman was laid to rest with full honors and a “Sea of Red,” on Saturday, December 9th.

Richard “Rick” D. Miller, a driver for the Westover Station 1, died suddenly of a fatal heart attack on Friday, December 1st. Miller, 69, had responded to an…

For complete coverage, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!