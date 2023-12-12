Scotts Hill Lions Collect One Win and Two Losses

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team played a total of three games last week. The Lions went head-to-head with Frank Hughes, McNairy Central, and their in-county rival Lexington Tigers. The Lions secured one win in the three games. Scotts Hill’s record is now two wins and five losses for the season.

Game one was on Monday, December 4th, against Frank Hughes High School. In the first quarter, Scotts Hill posted…

For complete coverage, see the December 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

