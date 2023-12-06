Lady Tigers Lose Close Game to the Lady Patriots

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to Paris, TN, this past Tuesday, November 28th. Lexington was defeated by the Lady Patriots in a close game. The final score of the game was 43-48, with the Lady Patriots taking the five-point win. Lexington is 3-1 in the season.

In the first quarter, Lexington managed to score 14 points, but the Lady Patriots posted…

For complete coverage, see the December 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

