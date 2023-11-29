Scotts Hill Lions Defeated by Chester County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team traveled to Chester County this past Tuesday, November 21st. The Lions were looking to get into the win column after their first game against Hardin County. Scotts Hill walked away from this game 0-2 on the season with another loss. The final score saw Chester County lead 54-63 over the Lions.

In the first quarter, Scotts Hill posted only seven points while Chester County netted…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

