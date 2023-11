Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to Bolivar this past Monday, November 20th. Lexington captured a big win over Bolivar. The final score of the game was 57-52, with Lexington on top. Lexington is 3-1 in the season.

In the first quarter, Lexington took the lead with a 10-point quarter, and Bolivar posted…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!