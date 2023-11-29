 Skip to content

Lady Lions Suffer Big Loss to Chester County

Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions Basketball
Photo by Dan Eason / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team traveled to Chester County last Tuesday, November 21st. The Lady Lions wanted to get back-to-back wins, but Chester County had other plans. The Lady Eagles ran away with the game, defeating the Lady Lions 30-53. Scotts Hill, after the loss, is 1-1 on the season.

In the first quarter, Scotts Hill scored seven points to…

