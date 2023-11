Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team hosted Madison this past Tuesday, November 14th. This was the first game of the regular season for the Tigers, and Lexington grabbed their first win of the season. The final score of the game was 61-42 in favor of the Tigers.

In the first quarter, the Tigers had 21 huge points…

For complete coverage, see the November 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!