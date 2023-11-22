Lexington Beta Club Brings Home Top Honors

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington High School Beta Club brought home top honors from the state Beta Club convention in five categories this past weekend.

LHS won the championship for Performing Art (Large Group), Two-Dimensional Design (second year in a row), engineering, pottery Division I (Paisley Douglas), and sculpture Division I (Madi Bell). The awards were handed out during the Tennessee Senior Convention at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Conference Center in Nashville, November 15 – 18.

The runner-up honors went…

