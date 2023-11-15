LexNet to Bring High Speed Internet Service to LES

Article by Steve Corlew-

Work is moving quickly as the Lexington Electric System’s LexNet Fiber service is being installed across the system.

One way to tell if they are working in your area is a new sign workers will deploy as they progress.

A “Broadband Internet Under Construction” sign will be used to indicate the areas crews are currently working.

Crews have already been working at high-speed hanging fiber, but the signs will now be another indication.

A new website has premiered to give Lexington Electric System customers updates on the new LexNet Broadband Service.

Prospective customers are urged…

