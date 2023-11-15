Lexington Bypass Accident Injures Three

Article by Steve Corlew-

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Tennessee 22A and TN459 on Friday morning, November 11th, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Susie O. Smith, 69, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Tennessee 22A attempting to cross TN459 when the accident occurred. A passenger, Laverne Whitelove, 87, was also injured.

Joe E. Bridges, 44, was driving a 2017 Nissan eastbound according to the Lexington Police Department. Bridges were also injured.

LPD Chief Jeff Middleton said some victims had to be…

For complete coverage, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

