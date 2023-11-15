Henderson County High School Basketball Begins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers and Lady Tigers, along with the Scotts Hill Lions and Lady Lions, are set to start their basketball season this week. All teams will kick off the season with one game apiece this week. The Tigers played their first game yesterday against Madison. The Lions will play their first game tomorrow against Hardin County, and it is an away game. The girls will play at 6:00 p.m.

All the teams are looking to get a win to kick off their seasons in the right way. The Tigers and Lady Tigers are in..

For complete coverage, see the November 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

