2023-24 Gun Hunting Season for Deer Opens on November 18

— Tennessee’s 2023-24 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 18. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (November 18 – December 3 only), and Unit D-one per season (November 18-24 only).

In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the…

