 Skip to content

Middle School Students Participate in All-Star Game

| |

Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

On Saturday, November 4th, local football players from Henderson County North and South, along with Lexington Middle School, competed in the Centennial Bank Middle School All-Star football game in Atwood, Tennessee. The game was made up of twenty-four schools divided into a North and South team. Henderson County and Lexington were part of Team South, along with…

For complete coverage, see the November 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment