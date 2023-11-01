| logout
Tigers Suffer Tough Loss to Hardin County
Article by Jordan Morris-
The Lexington Tigers football team traveled to Hardin County and played their last game of the regular season this past Friday, October 27th. The Tigers lost the game 35-31, with a controversial call helping decide the game. Lexington will travel to play Pearl Cohn this Friday, November 3rd. The game will start at 7:00 p.m.
In the first quarter of play, Lexington and Hardin County both scored touchdowns. Jakob Davis ran…
For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.
