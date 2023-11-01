Scotts Hill Lions Win Close Game Over McNairy

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football team hosted McNairy last Thursday, October 26th. The game was back and forth between the two teams. However, the Lions came out on top with a final score of 34-27. The Lions improved their record to 3-7 to finish out the season.

In the first quarter, the Lions scored on a 58-yard touchdown pass from…

For complete coverage, see the November 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

