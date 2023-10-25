Search Continues for Missing Sardis Couple

By Steve Corlew

steve@lexingtonprogress.com

The search for a missing Sardis couple continues as state and local law enforcement agencies are seeking help in locating the couple.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office released a flyers Tuesday evening seeking the public’s help in finding Kevin and Felicia Perry. Felicia Perry, a 52-year-old white female, is 5’7” tall, 180 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen in the Highway 104 South area in Sardis. She may possibly be with her husband 49-year-old Kevin Perry. Kevin is 6’3”, 185 pounds white male with gray hair and blue eyes. According to the sheriff’s department, the couple may be traveling on a green Kawasaki KLX motorbike with a temporary tag QGY6BKM.

If you have seen the couple and/or the bike, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-968-2407.

On Tuesday, October 24th the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Henderson County Sheriff’s office, West Tennessee Dive Rescue and Recovery, and other agencies were in Sardis conducting the search south of Sardis Cemetery on Tennessee 104S.