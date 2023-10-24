Scotts Hill Lions Lose Close Game to Bolivar

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football team traveled to Boliver this past Friday, October 20th. The Lions were ahead in the ball game until the fourth quarter in the 28-21 loss. The Lions’ record is now 2-7 for the season. Scotts Hill will now look forward to the game this week against McNairy, the final game of the season. The game will be at home this Thursday, October 26th. The game will start at 7:00 p.m., and it will be senior night.

In the first quarter, the Lions gave up the first score but stopped…

For complete coverage, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

