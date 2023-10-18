Tigers Lose Final Game in Current Stadium

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers football program played their final game at the current Jim Stowe Field. Lexington hosted South Gibson last Friday, October 13th. The Tigers were defeated in the contest with a score of 27-2, and their record dropped to 3-5. The Tigers will travel to Chester County this Friday to take on the Eagles. Chester County is coached by former Tigers assistant coach Dewond Johnson.

In the first quarter, South Gibson marched all the way downfield to put the first score on the board. The second quarter saw Lexington put two points on the board with a blocked punt that resulted…

