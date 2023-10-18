Scotts Hill Falls to Strong Dyersburg Team

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions football team had a tough outing this past Friday against Dyersburg. The Lions were unable to put any points on the board against a strong Dyersburg team, with a final score of 38-0. The Lions’ record is now 2-6 for the season. Scotts Hill will now look forward to the next game, where they will take on Bolivar Central.

In the first quarter, the Lions gave up three touchdowns to Dyersburg. Dyersburg punched in two rushing touchdowns and an interception return. In the second quarter, Dyersburg ran…

For complete coverage, see the October 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!