Henderson County Schools to Investigate Solar Energy

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Board of Education agreed to a letter of intent with a solar energy company with local ties to the community on Thursday October 12th.

The letter of intent will allow Good Idea Solar to pursue financing and engineering on a planned solar farm west of Lexington, near the Sand Ridge Baptist Church and an existing Lexington Electric System substation.

The group met with the school board in July to propose the project. The solar project will provide a portion of the school system’s power needs at a cheaper rate than the system currently pays to the Lexington Electric System.

The plan is expected to save…

For complete coverage, see the October 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!