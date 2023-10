Billy Ray Baker, 74

Synthia Lou Davis, 72

Tina Renee James Fisher, 56

James E. Hamlett, 85

Phyllis Dianne Smith, 78

Phyllis Jean Stone, 71

Floyd Eugene “Gene” Todd, 87

Paula Roberts White, 75

Willie Dean White, 90

For complete obituaries, see the October 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

